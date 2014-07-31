10 questions we still have for Marvel and Warner Bros. after Comic-Con

Fanboys have gotten slightly greedy. The core audience that have powered movie franchises for Marvel Studios, 20th Century Fox and Warner Bros. (DC) as well as TV shows such as “Arrow” are much more sophisticated than they were a decade ago. Obviously, the internet and social media has done an excellent job powering the hype machine to almost uncontrollable levels. Therefore, it's no surprise that at events like Comic-Con its hard for risk adverse studios to not disappoint on some level.

(Unless you play that 2 minutes plus “Avengers: Age of Ultron” preview on loop for an hour. Do that and even Edgar Wright is forgiven.)

Many people expected that Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel and Shazam (DC's Captain Marvel) would be introduced. Many in the media mistakenly assumed we'd find out more about Marvel Television's Netflix series. And, thank to a report earlier this month, many assumed Warner Bros. would lay out their plan for its DC cinematic universe. None of it happened. So, while we've lauded the sneaks of “Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Age of Ultron,” there are a lot of questions that still need answers for movies that are actually going to happen.

(At least we think are going to happen. Maybe only fans and stockholders for these major media companies think they are going to happen. It's debatable.).

With that in mind, check the most pressing topics in the story gallery at the bottom of this post.

Which question do you want answered the most? Share your thoughts in the comments section.