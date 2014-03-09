10 stars we want to see on the next ‘True Detective’

HBO's “True Detective” wraps up its acclaimed first season this Sunday night in what's sure to be one of the most talked-about finales of the year. Current stars Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey won't be returning for season two, with the show instead focusing on an all-new pair of detectives working an all-new (but likely just as gruesome) investigation. The HitFix staff thought it was a good time to pick which stars we think would be a good match for the show's bleak, cryptic tone and hypnotic style. Some of our choices may surprise you.

Check out our casting ideas below. Who do you want to see in Season 2?