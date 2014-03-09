10 stars we want to see on the next ‘True Detective’

HBO's “True Detective” wraps up its acclaimed first season this Sunday night in what's sure to be one of the most talked-about finales of the year. Current stars Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey won't be returning for season two, with the show instead focusing on an all-new pair of detectives working an all-new (but likely just as gruesome) investigation. The HitFix staff thought it was a good time to pick which stars we think would be a good match for the show's bleak, cryptic tone and hypnotic style. Some of our choices may surprise you.
Check out our casting ideas below. Who do you want to see in Season 2?
Sam Rockwell/Gary Oldman or Sam Rockwell/John Turturro teaming up again would be pretty amazing. Actually Sam Rockwell with anyone would make it must see television!
I’d like to see more really great actors like Edward Norton and Ben Whishaw.
Rockwell and Oldman are definitely the top choices, at least for me. But I have a feeling that Pizzolatto is going to have at least one female lead.
Word. Rockwell & Turturro would be killer.
If Raising Hope is canceled, either Martha Plimpton or Garret Dillahunt would be excellent.
After seeing his small role in Looper a couple years ago, I feel like Dillahunt could nail a role like this. Unfortunately, if Pizzolatto is looking to get actors that are on McConaughey and Harrelsons’ levels of fame, Dillahunt won’t work. He isn’t famous enough.
How about Sharlto Copely in a South African detective story? Louisiana is a big character in this season so it seems like casting the location of next seasons story is just as important as the stars.
He wasn’t on the list but i was thinking of ed norton
Chiwetel Ejiofor maybe?
How about Amy Adams and Jessica Chastain?
Why only two cops? Rockwell, Oldman AND Swinton!
Paul Giamatti and/or Thomas Haden Church
I’d say Brenden Gleeson, but it’s probably better if Pizzolatto stays closer to his own dialect
Philip Seymour Hoffman was the first name that came to mind.
Also: Nicolas Cage. Can’t bring much star power to the pictures anymore, but would bring a ton of credibility on the small screen. Still got talent but could use the career revival.
Queen Latifah and Zac Efron, set in Rhode Island. Some new and interesting dynamics there.
Idris Elba and/or Kenneth Branaugh and/or Ian McShane
Edward Norton and Angela Bassett.
Vincent D’onofrio
I agree 100% :)
Daniel Day Lewis/Sam Rockwell… /thread
John Goodman & Steve Buscemi/Jeff Bridges
Maria Bello
Sandra Bullock
John Goodman
Paul Dano
Eva Green
Jeff Daniels
If we can’t have Matthew and Woody back then how about Christoper Meloni, Mariska Hargitay, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, David Giuntoli, Antonio Banderas, or Leo DiCaprio???? There’s a couple years worth of “Seasons” for True Detective.