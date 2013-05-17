10 Stories you might have missed: Brad Bird has ‘been thinking about’ ‘Incredibles’ sequel

In this installment of 10 Stories you might have missed: Brad Bird has “been thinking about” an “Incredibles” sequel. Also: “Avengers” stars Scarlett Johansson joins Robert Downey Jr. in Jon Favreau’s “Chef,” Arnold Schwarzenegger in talks to star in “Toxic Avenger” remake, “The Carrie Diaries” will introduce a “Sex and the City” favorite, Amazon axes “Zombieland,” new “Hannibal” rumors, Thom Yorke teams with Massive Attack’s 3D for film score, and more.

Catch up here: