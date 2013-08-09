10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Bryan Cranston or Mark Strong as Lex Luthor?

In this week’s installment of 10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Bryan Cranston and Mark Strong are the rumored names to be up for playing Lex Luthor in “Superman vs. Batman.” Also: “Star Trek 3” may be zeroing in on a director to replace J.J. Abrams, Kevin Feige doesn’t see an end to the Marvel Cinematic Universe anytime soon, “The Exorcist” and “The Wizard of Oz” may be heading to TV, Drake releases another new song from “Nothing Was the Same,” and more.

Catch up here: