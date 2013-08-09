10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Bryan Cranston or Mark Strong as Lex Luthor?

In this week’s installment of 10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Bryan Cranston and Mark Strong are the rumored names to be up for playing Lex Luthor in “Superman vs. Batman.” Also: “Star Trek 3” may be zeroing in on a director to replace J.J. Abrams, Kevin Feige doesn’t see an end to the Marvel Cinematic Universe anytime soon, “The Exorcist” and “The Wizard of Oz” may be heading to TV, Drake releases another new song from “Nothing Was the Same,” and more.
I love Brian Cranston. Walter White will go down in history as one of the most evil men on TV joining Tony Soprano and The Smoking Man.
However, I don’t think he would be a good choice for Lex Luthor just coming off Breaking Bad. I would have a difficult time not seeing him as Walter White.
Alos, I’d think Cranston would want to distance himself from villainous roles for a while.
As for Star Trek I hope Abrams stays far away from it. I wish they’d get new writing blood in as well. Too bad R D Moore is busy.
I tend to agree, although I’m even more opposed to Mark Strong…I think most of his choices are pretty safe and frankly boring (although I thought he was the highlight of Green Lantern, for what that’s worth).
I honesty expected that Christopher Meloni was going to be revealed as Luthor in Man of Steel as some sort of twist ending…I’m not sure how that would have worked story-wise, but I think he would have been inspired in the role.
I hope they go with someone like him, a little more left-field…
I’m always a fan of Bryan Cranston, but what are these rumors based on? The fact that these men have the ability to be bald? Because I think that’s a pretty easy requirement to fulfill, and I would hope the makers of the film aren’t that lacking in imagination.
The only reason I still listen to anything Latino Review publishes is that the site is held in high regard by others I trust. They publish stories that apparently have truth in the moment, BUT their biggest stories in the last few months have all gone bust.
If it wasn’t for other sites vouching for them, I’d be prone to think of them as rumor mongers…there doesn’t seem to be a lot of accountability on the swings and misses.
Not Cranston, just for the fact that I think he’d make a great Jim Gordon when they restart the Batman franchise.
I actually think Josh Brolin should play Lex Luthor. Shave that head and with that voice of his… he could be quite the villain.