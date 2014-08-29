10 Stories You Might Have Missed: ‘Captain America 3’ starting details arrive

08.29.14 4 years ago

In this week's installment of 10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Anthony and Joe Russo give an update on “Captain America 3.” This includes shooting start, more on Bucky, hints at Hawkeye and more. But we really doubt “Captain America: CapWolf” is the name.

Also: “American Horror Story: Freak Show” gets a poster, Jodie Foster rumored for “Hannibal,” David Lynch almost directed a Kanye West music video, Aphex Twin sets listening parties, “Longmire” seeks a new home, Ridley Scott defends “Exodus” casting, Netflix's “Marco Polo” sets a start date and Martin Scorsese is apparently directing a movie on The Ramones.

What was on your dashboard this week?

