10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Chris Evans approves Michael B. Jordan as Human Torch

In this week's installment of 10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Chris Evans approves Michael B. Jordan as Johnny Storm in the upcoming “Fantastic Four” remake.

Also: Thandie Newton joins HBO's “Westworld” pilot, Comedy Central renews Chris Hardwick's “@midnight,” updates on the “Zoolander” and “Sinister” sequels, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga performing “Live” on PBS, Hilary Duff plots her comeback, and more.

(Yep, Hilary Duff is plotting a comeback people.)

Catch up here: