10 Stories you might have missed: Do new ‘Spider-Man 2’ set photos reveal a spoiler?

In this installment of 10 Stories you might have missed: Do new “Amazing Spider-Man 2” set photos reveal a spoiler? Also: Zoe Saldana reveals “Avatar” sequel shooting details, “The Crow” reboot finds a lead in Luke Evans, and more.
Catch up here:
In this installment of 10 Stories you might have missed: Do new “Amazing Spider-Man 2” set photos reveal a spoiler? Also: Zoe Saldana reveals “Avatar” sequel shooting details, “The Crow” reboot finds a lead in Luke Evans, and more.
Catch up here:
While Green Day was once one of the biggest alternative rock acts out there, they’ve firmly entrenched themselves in the pop world, from the catchy ballads to Hot Topic-esque with the black mascara and spiky hair. I just don’t under stand how Billie Jo continues to harp on the quality of other’s music. Isn’t that a bit of the old pot calling the kettle black?