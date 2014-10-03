10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Dwayne Johnson to lead ‘Baywatch’ remake

10.04.14 4 years ago

It's been another busy week in entertainment news, and some of these news items may have slipped past your radar.

In this week's 10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Dwayne Johnson is ready to bare it all for a “Baywatch” movie. Also: Showtime sets premiere dates for “Shameless,” “Episodes,” and “Lies,” Michael Jackson's “Thriller” to be re-released in 3D, Leonardo DiCaprio won't be playing Steve Jobs anymore, Pink Floyd (minus Roger Waters) release a new album teaser, “Pirates of the Caribbean 5” gets a tentative start date, “Black Sails” returning in January, and more.

Catch up here:

