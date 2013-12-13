10 Stories You Might Have Missed: ‘Fast 7’ hoping to give Paul Walker proper send-off

12.13.13 5 years ago

In this week’s installment of 10 Stories You Might Have Missed: “Fast and Furious 7” is hoping to give Paul Walker a proper send-off. Also: “Gravity” stars Sandra Bullock and George Clooney might reunite for “Brand,” Ridley Scott is boarding “Murder on the Orient Express,” Showtime renews “Episodes” for a fourth season, Portia de Rossi will try to save “Sean Saves the World,” new videos from Kellie Pickler and Timbaland, and more.

Catch up here:

