In this week’s installment of 10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Has “The Avengers: Age of Ultron” found its Scarlet Witch? Also: Mark Millar hints at an eventual “Fantastic Four”/”X-Men” crossover, Zhang Ziyi circles the “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” sequel, “Happy Endings” star Eliza Coupe heads to “The Millers,” Demi Lovato signs up for “Glee,” 2 Chainz faces legal troubles, and more.

