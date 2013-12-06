10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Is Hugh Jackman really hanging up his Wolverine claws?

12.07.13 5 years ago

In this week’s installment of 10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Is Hugh Jackman really going to hang up his Wolverine claws after “X-Men: Days of Future Past”? Also: Benedict Cumberbatch says Khan’s reveal in “Star Trek Into Darkness” worked just fine, Martin Scorsese is hoping Al Pacino and Joe Pesci will join Robert De Niro in “The Irishman,” Dianna Agron will guest star on “Glee,” cult TV fave Lance Reddick heads to “American Horror Story,” Nine Inch Nails touring with new lineup in 2014, and more.

