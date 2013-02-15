10 Stories you might have missed: Is Jason Statham the villain in ‘Fast and Furious 7’?

#Jason Statham #Christina Applegate #David Fincher #Lindsay Lohan #Lana Del Rey #Beyonce #Breaking Bad
02.16.13 5 years ago 8 Comments

In this week’s installment of 10 Stories you might have missed: Is Jason Statham the villain in “Fast and Furious 7”? Also: David Fincher’s “20,000 Leagues” heads Down Under, Lindsay Lohan erotic noir film “The Canyons” gets picked up by IFC, “Breaking Bad” star Dean Norris heads “Under the Dome,” “Up All Night” multi-cam experiment will get only one episode, 2 Chainz arrested on drug charges, and more.

Catch up here:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jason Statham#Christina Applegate#David Fincher#Lindsay Lohan#Lana Del Rey#Beyonce#Breaking Bad
TAGS10 Stories You Might Have Missed2 Chainz20000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEABEYONCEBREAKING BADCAPTAIN NEMOCHRISTINA APPLEGATEdavid fincherdean norrisFAST & FURIOUSjames deenJASON STATHAMJEFF PROBSTlana del reyLindsay LohanPaul Schraderthe canyonsUNDER THE DOMEUP ALL NIGHTWHITNEY CUMMINGS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 21 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP