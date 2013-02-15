In this week’s installment of 10 Stories you might have missed: Is Jason Statham the villain in “Fast and Furious 7”? Also: David Fincher’s “20,000 Leagues” heads Down Under, Lindsay Lohan erotic noir film “The Canyons” gets picked up by IFC, “Breaking Bad” star Dean Norris heads “Under the Dome,” “Up All Night” multi-cam experiment will get only one episode, 2 Chainz arrested on drug charges, and more.
Catch up here:
I find the comment “The news has become too widespread to bother with a “spoiler alert” for this article” to be ridiculous, especially in an article bearing title “10 Stories you might have missed”.
I HAD missed it, quite intentionally. Until you posted it on my Facebook wall and made it the front page cover story on your site.
A spoiler is a spoiler and I don’t think it’s your job to decide that it doesn’t matter, ESPECIALLY on a movie that doesn’t see release for another 3 1/2 months. I’m very disappointed with HitFix.
Absolutely agreed. Anyone with even a remote ability to use the internet could have avoided the spoilers elsewhere, but HitFix made the genius decision to put the picture on Facebook, their main page, and paid no mind to the fact that some people actually enjoy not having things spoiled.
Just have to agree with both previous posters. I’d seen stories online all week about Fast 6 that mentioned that something was being done to set up the next sequel, but they had the courtesy to put this speculation in spoiler tags or further into the article, flagged up ahead of time. Please have some consideration for your readership in future, instead of blatantly spoiling what was presumably intended to be a surprise.
Add me to the list of people very disappointed in HitFix for taking the spoiler that every other news and rumor sit I go to an the net hid and warned me about, and just flat out putting it on their front page and on my Facebook page. I was avoiding all the other threads because I actually enjoy these little movies for the dumb fun that they are, and I didn’t want to have something ruined. This would be like revealing the post credit scene reveal from 6 in a headline as well. Kind of a dick move HitFix.
I agree completely. Ain’t it cool was one of the first sites to break this story and they went out of their wayto make sure that they gavee warnings all over the place and made it so that no one who didn’t want to be spoiled could accidentally find out. Hitfix is wrong for this, I mean seriously that’s just tacky as hell.
Poor form Hitfix. I’ve been trying to avoid this spoiler.
WTF Hitfix?! I had intentionally avoided this, and you spoil it on your bloody front page. Argh…I’m done with this site, this is absolutely unacceptable
I’m not normally one to care about spoilers… I actually opted to read about this on another website… but I think putting the spoiler right in the headline is bad form. I hate when people get whiny about spoilers, but I think this is one of those rare occasions where it’s warranted.