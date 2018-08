In this week’s installment of 10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Is J.J. Abrams shooting part of “Star Wars: Episode VII” in IMAX? Also: Warner Bros. may be planning more “Harry Potter” spin-offs, “Independence Day 2” eyes “Fruitvale Station” star Michael B. Jordan, Bryan Cranston is returning to “How I Met Your Mother,” “South Park” scores, “Army Wives,” gets the axe, hip hop festival Rock the Bells cancelled in New York and D.C., and more.

Catch up here: