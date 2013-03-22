10 Stories you might have missed: J.J. Abrams on his abandoned Superman idea

In this week’s installment of 10 Stories you might have missed: J.J. Abrams reveals his Superman script idea. George R.R. Martin heads to “Game of Thrones.” Paul McCartney gets produced by his wedding DJ, Mark Ronson. Kristen Wiig re-teams with Will Ferrell. A “Doctor Who” actress signs on to Adult Swim. Jake Gyllenhaal, Tobey Maguire, Jeff Bridges eyed to replace Jude Law in troubled ‘Jane Got a Gun.’ TV Land renews ‘Hot in Cleveland’… And more.
Catch up here:
I’ll always remember Drew’s reaction piece to reading Superman: Flyby.
I remember reading what he wrote on AICN and feeling a deep sense of anger that JJ had no clue what made Superman, Superman.
I get wanting to reimagine or “freshen” up properties that seem stale, but those properties are only stale because of how they’re written, not in the underlying themes that make them timeless.
Superman is Superman BECAUSE Krypton exploded. BECAUSE he’s the last surviving member of an entire planet (Kara Zor-El be damned).
Clark becomes Superman BECAUSE he cannot bare to let the fate of Krypton happen to his adopted planet of Earth, either by our own hands or from without.
So, having Krypton intact and the Kryptonian race survive is like Bruce finding out his parents never died, or Peter finding out Uncle Ben just woke up from a 10 year coma.
It undercuts everything that drove Clark to be Superman in the first place.
I don’t know how much what Drew wrote and the fanboy furor it stoked had in stopping WB from moving forward with JJ’s Superman, but even if it had a little to do with it, that’s enough.
Unfortunately, that same fanboy reaction to JJ’s Superman drove WB to search out Singer who created an empty, soulless continuation of Reeves’ Superman with possibly the worst Lois Lane to ever grace any size screen, big or small.
So, while at least we didn’t have to suffer through JJ’s bastardization and complete lack of understanding of what made Superman, Superman (a problem we would face 10 years later when we sat through Greg Berlanti’s complete lack of understanding of what made Hal Jordan, Hal Jordan), it did give us the lamentable Superman Returns.
So… pyrrhic victory?
The image you’re using in the home page is Superboy, not Superman.
Thank god for small favours. I’d hate to think where we’d be now if Abrams had gone forward with his Superman plans. The power he wields now he would be given the green light to proceed.
Sure Superman has lain dormant since Superman IV and the failed Superman Returns. But now we’re finally getting a new chapter in Superman faithful to its roots and under the guidance of Christopher Nolan. I am filled with anticipation.
I’m not happy with the direction Star Trek has taken and will skip out of this new chapter. I hope the next film will be handed to someone else who can pick up the pieces and move forward in a better direction. I know I’m in the minority on my position.