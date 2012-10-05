10 stories you might have missed: Johnny Depp won’t star in ‘Grand Budapest’ after all

10.06.12 6 years ago

In this week’s installment of 10 stories you might have missed: Johnny Depp won’t be starring in Wes Anderson’s “Grand Budapest Hotel” after all. Also: “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” will shoot in Cleveland and New Mexico, Meryl Streep is circling Rob Marshall’s big screen take on “Into the Woods,” FOX pushes back season two of “Touch,” M. Night Shyamalan bringing a Moby Dick-inspired pilot to NBC, the fate of “The Munsters” reboot is still up in the air, Lady Gaga picks up LennonOno Grant For Peace, Blur extending reunion, and more. 

