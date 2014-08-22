10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Joseph Gordon-Levitt gives a ‘Sandman’ update

In this week's installment of 10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Joseph Gordon-Levitt gives us an update on “Sandman.” Y'know “Sandman” right? It's the DC Comics superhero you probably haven't heard of that could be a great movie.

Also: “Castle” is sort of getting a spin-off, Nicki Minaj's “Anaconda” breaks Miley Cyrus' Vevo record, James Cameron talks more about his “Avatar” sequel plans, “The Awesomes” gets renewed, “Top Chef” heads to Boston, Swedish duo The Knife calls it quits, and more.

Catch up here: