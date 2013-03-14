10 Stories you might have missed: Whedon doesn’t see a ‘Firefly’ Kickstarter happening

In this week’s installment of 10 Stories you might have missed: Joss Whedon doesn’t see a “Firefly” Kickstarter movie happening anytime soon. Also: Melissa McCarthy circles Bill Murray’s “St. Vincent De Van Nuys,” writer Seth-Grahame Smith says the the upcoming “Beetlejuice” isn’t a remake but a proper sequel with Michael Keaton, Abbie Cornish and Tim Roth join Chris Cooper in Discovery’s “Klondike,” “Fringe” favorite drops by ABC’s “Scandal,” a “Teen Wolf” veteran will be an “Arrow” season 2 regular, and more.

