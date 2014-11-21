10 Stories You Might Have Missed: ‘Lego Batman’ to ‘acknowledge’ multiple Batmans

11.22.14 4 years ago

Between all the new trailers, casting news, TV renewals and cancellations, a few noteworthy entertainment news stories have flown under the radar. Now's your chance to catch up.

In this installment of 10 Stories You Might Have Missed: The 2017 spin-off “Lego Batman” will “acknowledge” previous screen versions of the Dark Knight.

Also: Will Tom Cruise be the new Sean Connery in the “Highlander” reboot? Plus: Penelope Cruz is joining Ben Stiller in “Zoolander 2,” BBC America orders up more Idris Elba and “Luther,” The CW renews “America's Next Top Model,” “Game of Thrones” vet Sean Bean signs on for a new TV show, and more.

See what you might have missed here:

