In this installment of 10 Stories You Might Have Missed: The “Lego Movie” directors may be in talks to helm “Ghostbusters 3.” Also: David Fincher wants Christian Bale to play Steve Jobs, “Pirates of the Caribbean 5” is still waiting for official green light from Disney, MyNetwork gets broadcast rights to “Walking Dead,” TV Land orders “Teachers” from Alison Brie, Aaron Paul could be joining “Sons of Anarchy,” and more.

