In this week’s installment of 10 stories you might have missed: Michael Bay says “Transformers 4” is not a reboot. Also: A photo caption may give away some long-rumored “Star Trek Into Darkness” info, Warner Bros.’ “Justice League” may be getting a new writer, Blair Underwood is the new “Ironside,” Nick gets an Emmy-winning mother on “New Girl,” extended seasons ordered for “Castle” and “Chicago Fire,” Kylie Minogue signs to Roc Nation, and more.

Catch up here: