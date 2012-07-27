10 stories you might have missed: No funny stuff for Bruce Willis in ‘Die Hard 5’

#American Horror Story #Breaking Bad
07.28.12 6 years ago

In this week’s installment of 10 stories you might have missed: Director John Moore reveals that there will be no funny stuff for Bruce Willis in “A Good Day to Die Hard.” Also: The “Total Recall” remake will be extended for DVD/Blu-ray release, “Planet of the Apes” and “Super 8” own the Saturn Awards, “Fringe” delayed as John Noble recovers, Jenna Dewan to appear on “American Horror Story,” “Dark Knight Rises'” Hans Zimmer composes special music for victims of the Aurora shooting, Animal Collective start their own radio show, and more. 

Catch up here:

