10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Rogue back in new ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ cut

Leading this installment of 10 Stories You Might Have Missed is the news that Anna Paquin's deleted scenes as the fan favorite mutant Rogue will be reinstated in an upcoming extended cut of “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” dubbed “The Rogue Cut.”

Also: “Key and Peele's” “Substitute Teacher” sketch may be getting the big screen treatment, the 1980s Val Kilmer comedy “Real Genius” is being remade for TV, The Who drop a new song, Syfy renews “Defiance” and “Dominion,” Christopher Nolan unveils “Interstellar's” epic running time, “Saturday Night Live” is bringing back some “Vintage” episodes to celebrate its 40th anniversary, Carrie Underwood teases a new track, and much more. 

Catch up here:

