In this week’s installment of 10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Ryan Reynolds says the delayed “Wolverine” spin-off “Deadpool” is still “tip-toeing” forward. Also: Roland Emmerich says there are two “Independence Day 2” scripts — one with Will Smith in mind and one without the megastar, Clive Barker is planning a “Hellraiser” remake, TNT wants Dwayne Johnson, USA renews “Suits” for a fourth season, and more.

