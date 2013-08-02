10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Sarah Michelle Gellar would consider a ‘Buffy’ movie

08.03.13 5 years ago

In this week’s installment of 10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Sarah Michelle Gellar says she and Joss Whedon would want to do a “Buffy” movie if story was right. Also: “Kick-Ass” star Aaron Taylor-Johnson confirms meeting with Whedon about the “Avengers” sequel, the “Akira” remake is being resurrected at Warner Bros., Nine Inch Nails unveil new songs, ABC Family renews “Switched at Birth” and extends “Twisted” and “Fosters,” “Glee” may end after Season 6, and more.

