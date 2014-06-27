10 stories you might have missed: ‘Star Trek 3’ closest to resembling original TV show so far

#Andre 3000 #AMC #Lil Wayne #Jason Bateman #Hulu #Nick Offerman #True Blood #Star Trek #Community
06.28.14 4 years ago

Busy week? Here's the latest installment of 10 Stories You Might Have Missed.

“Star Trek 3” will be the closest movie in the trilogy yet to resemble the original TV series, plus Lil Wayne's new song, Karen O's solo album, Andre 3000 producing Aretha Franklin, Nick Offerman's indie movie, Jason Bateman claims next directing project, AMC renews “Turn,” Hulu passes on “Community,” “True Blood” season premiere ratings, Gordon Ramsey walking away from “Kitchen Nightmares” and more.

Get all the details in the embedded gallery below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Andre 3000#AMC#Lil Wayne#Jason Bateman#Hulu#Nick Offerman#True Blood#Star Trek#Community
TAGS10 Stories You Might Have MissedAMCANDRE 3000ARETHA FRANKLINCommunityGORDON RAMSAYHULUJASON BATEMANkaren oKITCHEN NIGHTMARESLil Waynenick offermanROBERT ORCIROBERTO ORCIStar TrekStar Trek 3TRUE BLOODTURNwelcome to happinessyeah yeah yeahs

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP