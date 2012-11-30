10 stories you might have missed: ‘Star Wars’ rumors include spin-offs, Matthew Vaughn

12.01.12 6 years ago

In this week’s installment of 10 stories you might have missed: The latest “Star Wars” rumors include possible spin-offs from writers Lawrence Kasdan and Simon Kinberg, and the persistent possibility that “Kick-Ass” and “X-Men: First Class” helmer Matthew Vaughn will direct “Episode VII.” Also: Christopher Nolan says Heath Ledger could have played Batman, Joss Whedon’s “Much Ado About Nothing” gets a release date, “Southland” resurrects Chad Michael Murray, Starz may plot a “Spartacus” sequel based on Julius Caesar, Gotye tops Spotify, Led Zeppelin plan to visit “Letterman” for rare interview, and more.

