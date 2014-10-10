10 Stories You Might Have Missed: ‘Terminator Genisys’ ‘not a sequel or a reboot’

In this week's exciting installment of 10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Jai Courtney talks about the upcoming “Terminator Genisys,” its probable rating, and whether it's a sequel, a reboot, both or neither.

Also: Quentin Tarantino zeroes in on Jennifer Jason Leigh to star in “Hateful 8,” Syfy announces the premiere date for the new “12 Monkeys,” a hologram entertains David Letterman, the upcoming TV version of “School of Rock” finds its Jack Black,” “Extant” and “Under the Dome” get renewed, Bjork reveals she's working on a new album for 2015, Casey Affleck takes the lead in “Boston Strong,” and more.

Catch up here:

