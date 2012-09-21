10 stories you might have missed: Thanos will likely appear in ‘Guardians’ and ‘Avengers 2’

In this week’s installment of 10 stories you might have missed: Thanos will likely terrorize both “The Guardians of the Galaxy” and “The Avengers 2.” Also: Matt Damon and Ben Affleck re-team to produce “South Pole,” Warner Bros. eyes big screen “Looney Tunes,” James Caan joins Starz’s “Magic City,” Comedy Central renews “Tosh.0,” Gabby Douglas heads to TV, RZA to tour behind “Man With the Iron Fists,” Amy Winehouse box set due, and more.

Catch up here: