10 stories you might have missed: Thanos will likely appear in ‘Guardians’ and ‘Avengers 2’

#Eddie Vedder #Amy Winehouse #James Gandolfini #Matt Damon #Ben Affleck #Avengers 2 #Guardians Of The Galaxy #Marvel
09.21.12 6 years ago

In this week’s installment of 10 stories you might have missed: Thanos will likely terrorize both “The Guardians of the Galaxy” and “The Avengers 2.” Also: Matt Damon and Ben Affleck re-team to produce “South Pole,” Warner Bros. eyes big screen “Looney Tunes,” James Caan joins Starz’s “Magic City,” Comedy Central renews “Tosh.0,” Gabby Douglas heads to TV, RZA to tour behind “Man With the Iron Fists,” Amy Winehouse box set due, and more.

Catch up here:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Eddie Vedder#Amy Winehouse#James Gandolfini#Matt Damon#Ben Affleck#Avengers 2#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Marvel
TAGSamy winehouseAVENGERS 2BEN AFFLECKCASEY AFFLECKcriminal justiceeddie veddergabby douglasGuardians of the GalaxyJAMES CAANJAMES GANDOLFINILOONEY TUNESMAGIC CITYMAN WITH THE IRON FISTSMarvelmatt damonRZAthanosTOSH.0VAMPIRE DIARIES

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP