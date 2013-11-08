10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Who will play Wonder Woman in ‘Batman vs. Superman’?

11.09.13 4 years ago 2 Comments

Dc Comics

In this week’s installment of 10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Will one of these actresses play Wonder Woman in the “Man of Steel” sequel pitting Superman against Batman? Also: “The Hunger Games” may become a theme park attraction, “Adventureland” stars Kristen Stewart and Jesse Eisenberg to reunite, FOX orders up “Fatrick” pilot, NBC pauses “Crisis,” Ke$ha and the Flaming Lips won’t be recording an album together after all, Alanis Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill” may catch on on Broadway, and more.

Catch up here:

