In this week’s installment of 10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Will Ryan Gosling star in the new ‘Star Wars’? Also: Joss Whedon says Black Widow and Hawkeye will be a “huge part” of “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Beverly Hills Cop” may be returning to the big screen, Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban are the latest “American Idol” judging rumors, Heidi Klum and Henry Winkler are coming to “Parks and Recreation,” and more.

Catch up here: