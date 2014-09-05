10 Stories You Might Have Missed: ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ starts shooting next spring

09.05.14 4 years ago

In this week's installment of 10 Stories You Might Have Missed: “X-Men: Apocalypse” will reportedly start shooting next spring in Montreal. Also: “Game of Thrones” may return without Hodor and Bran, Ariana Grande tops the Billboard 200, Syfy will bring Arthur C. Clarke's “Childhood's End” to the small screen, David Cronenberg's “Maps to the Stars” has been diverted to 2015, “Hemlock Grove” has been re-upped at Netflix, a “Boondock Saints 3” update, Carrie Underwood news, and more.

Catch up here:

