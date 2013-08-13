10 Marvel characters we’d like to see on ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’

The premiere of “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” is only a month-and-a-half away – and in anticipation of the Joss Whedon event series’ big debut, we’ve come up with a wishlist of superheroes and supervillains whom we’d like to see crop up in the “Avengers”-adjacent ABC drama. From lesser-known characters like Taskmaster and Squirrel Girl to heavy-hitters including Daredevil and the Black Panther, the good guys and bad guys on our list all had to fit one major criteria: a set of powers that wouldn’t be cost-prohibitive to realize on the small screen.
After checking out all our picks in the gallery below, vote in the poll further down to let us know which heroes and villains you'd like to see on the show.
“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” premieres Tuesday, September 24 at 8pm on ABC.
Most of these guys belong in movies, not guest-shots on a TV show. Especially Iron Fist, Moon Knight, and Black Panther. The one that makes the most sense is Mockingbird, but wasn’t she part of some ABC Family pitch or something as well? Kind of an “Alias” scenario where she’s also a college student?
Yeah, I don’t think it went past the script stage.
Some interesting suggestions. I’d love to see the show really build on the Marvel world and introduce characters throughout its (hopefully long) run. Perhaps even using these characters to cross over to a much larger team of Avengers (even if they’re more background characters) in the eventual third film.
Also, every article I ever read about the Marvel Universe, someone always mentions some character that’s “too difficult to do because of the word mutant.” Surely, they could just as easily (and legally) say “they were infected by the Extremis virus and have gained super powers.” When watching Iron Man 3 I thought that this was the way they were going to address any future super powered character. Yes, they’re not a mutant and not born with their powers, but other than the most devout fanboys, I don’t see the general TV/cinema audience being unable to buy it.
Oh my god, I kept clicking through, wondering where Dan’s selections were and…then I laughed out loud. Good work.
I’m gonna go with Iron Fist.
After Batman, Daredevil is my favorite superhero so it might seem that I would be inclined to pick him. But I’d rather see Daredevil in a new movie or a TV show of his own. Regular lawyer-show-client-of-the-week episodes combined with a season-long arc that reveals the force behind an influx of drugs into the neighborhood to be the Kingpin. Keep going from there, have Kingpin be the series main baddie throughout, he can bring in The Hand, Elektra and Bullseye to deal with Daredevil once he starts to become too big a nuisance.
Anyway, I’m going with Iron Fist. Maybe get Ray Park? I know he has wanted to play the character for some time, but he may be too old now. Then again, maybe not, he could probably still do it.
I’m going to go with Daredevil, but starting out as Matt Murdock, maybe representing someone who has a case against SHIELD.
Unless they can use the original Dagger costume. Then it’s Cloak and Dagger all the way.
Yes, I’m a little skeevy, but at least I’m honest about it.
Squirrel Girl and Joss Whedon would be a match made in comedy heaven.
Small correction on Squirrel Girl. Her sidekick is Tippy Toe. Monkey Joe was sadly squashed and Tippy took his place.
There’s no reason not to use the original in the TV version though. Monkey Joe forever!
Jack of Hearts (a favorite of mine) would be interesting. He’s probably too small-scale to ever make it into an actual film (unless someone on the comics side does something to really bolster his character) and it would be a good way to bring the cosmic side of the Marvel U to the TV series (Jack’s part alien).
mysterio not going to happen for he is tied up at sony with spider man. iron fist think will pop up when shield decides to have luke cage show up as a guest star and surprise to find the one character perfect for this list not mentioned spiderwoman since she is actully a shield agent herself. though a triple agent for shield , hydra and aim.
Mad props for remembering The Taskmaster. Probably to old and obscure to make a dent here though. I still remember his debut and watching him run through all the Avengers untill Vision. Marvel made villian too good to actually use effectivly. The later slimmed down version was an insult.
What do you mean “remembering” Taskmaster ? They’ve been using him pretty recently in the comics. He was on that lame ultimate spiderman cartoon and he’s in the marvel VS capcom 3 game.
I know nothing about the SHIELD universe, but Squirrel Girl sounds freaking awesome.
Dude, two words: Deadpool. Then you can bring in Taskmaster when he needs some “help”.
YA ALREADY KNOW xD
THE HOOD
Actually, Squirrel Girl has one other superpower. She cannot loose a fight. She’s never lost a fight in panel.Doctor Doom is just the tip of that iceberg.
If Joss doesn’t get Enver Gojkaj to play the Taskmaster, something is very wrong with this world.
Bro, Just put Wade Wilson A.K.A DEADPOOL with a team of realistic superhero baddies within that show, and WE IN THIS SUCKA!
Blade. Especially if you could get Snipes to recreate the character. I wouldn’t include him in the main cast, but have a story arc that includes darker secrets of the Marvel Universe, like the Midnight Sons, Morbius, even Cloak & Dagger.
Iron Fist could also be part of a (very doable on TV) team of Heroes for Hire that could cross paths with SHIELD. They could be recurring characters that are good guys that work at cross purposes with SHIELD.
Despite the power difference, I wonder if you could get a version of the Thunderbolts onto the TV show as well. Maybe SHIELD wants to investigate who these new heroes are. I could imagine a season long arc if the writers wanted that angle (though it might dominate the show in an uncomfortable way).
It’s too bad about Spidey’s villains getting tied down by Sony. I wouldn’t mind someone like the Vulture getting a Lex Luthor makeover and appear as a recurring villain.
I’d personally like to see Blade make an appearance and do a vampire story arc possibly, since he becomes a member of shield