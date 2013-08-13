10 Marvel characters we’d like to see on ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’

The premiere of “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” is only a month-and-a-half away – and in anticipation of the Joss Whedon event series’ big debut, we’ve come up with a wishlist of superheroes and supervillains whom we’d like to see crop up in the “Avengers”-adjacent ABC drama. From lesser-known characters like Taskmaster and Squirrel Girl to heavy-hitters including Daredevil and the Black Panther, the good guys and bad guys on our list all had to fit one major criteria: a set of powers that wouldn’t be cost-prohibitive to realize on the small screen.

After checking out all our picks in the gallery below, vote in the poll further down to let us know which heroes and villains you’d like to see on the show.

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” premieres Tuesday, September 24 at 8pm on ABC.

