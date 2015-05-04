10 things to look for on the Marvel horizon after ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’

“Avengers: Age of Ultron” has arrived and made box office history. Now, after a successful spring which also saw the debut of the critically acclaimed Netflix series “Daredevil,” Marvel is gearing up for a very busy couple of years on both the big and small screen.

Marvel Studios has no less than 12 movies on tap through 2019 including their recently announced “Untitled Spider-Man” collaboration with Sony Pictures. Marvel Television has “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” expected to return for season 3 this fall, a potential “S.H.I.E.L.D.” spinoff, a secret John Ridley project at ABC, “AKA Jessica Jones,” season two of “Daredevil” and three other Netflix series in the pipeline. Basically, Marvel is making its presence felt everywhere and a lot is on tap.

With that in mind and in order to satisfy your craving for everything Marvel, we've laid out the next 10 big stories that will be breaking over the next 18 months or so. You can get the lowdown in the embedded story gallery below.

Note: We did not include Ridley's potential series even though more details may (or may not) be revealed at ABC's upfront presentation next week.

What Marvel project are you most looking forward to hearing about next? Share your thoughts in the comments section.