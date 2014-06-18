10 Things You Forgot About the Destiny’s Child ‘Cribs’

“Cribs” was one of few TV shows that made you feel like you were learning something about your favorite celebrities. Remember when Moby unveiled his “minimalist” crib which had almost no furniture in it? How about when Tommy Lee showed off his home Starbucks and bedroom swings? Very illuminating.

But the best episode might the one starring Destiny's Child, who'd finally arrived at their most famous lineup with Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams. In honor of the group's reunion for Michelle's “Say Yes!” video, let's reflect on this fine episode and the gems from it we forgot.

Destiny`s Child on Mtv Cribs. from Beyonceliciouss on Vimeo.