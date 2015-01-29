10 TV Gems of the 1990s That No One Talks About Anymore

One day we'll all be sitting down with our grandkids bragging about how nostalgic we were in 2015.

It always irks me when people reflect on the 1990s and only bring up the same dozen TV artifacts: “Seinfeld,” “Roseanne,” “ER,” “Frasier,” etc. It's the same pang of annoyance I feel when Disney fans obsess over of “Beauty and the Beast” and “Aladdin” without recalling the sweetness of “The Rescuers” or “The Great Mouse Detective.” To help flesh out our penchant for nostalgia, let's take a look back at 10 fabulous TV series of the '90s that no one discusses anymore.

Grab your suspenders and trousers, because we'll be inspecting lost gems with the intensity of the glorious Kay Howard.