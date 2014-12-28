10 Weirdest Music Videos Of 2014

Not all music videos are created equal. Some are way weirder than others.

It is an impossible task to find every strange music video that arrived out of the corners of the internet in 2014. Certainly, some from overseas could take the cake of any psychedelic manifestations made here in the U.S.A. Lady Gaga's weird or Kylie Minogue's weird may not hold a candle to the strange trip your cousin's funk-rock band whipped up in their basement with a green screen and a fly swatter.

But here's at least 10 of some of the weirdest clips to fly across our bow this year. Some are, like, why? Others are, like, how? Some are, like, “Why does my brain not have an 'erase' function?”