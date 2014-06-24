12 directors stuck in franchise mode: Michael Bay, James Cameron, Zack Snyder

Of the last five movies directed by Michael Bay, four of them have had the word “Transformers” in the title, including the upcoming “Transformers: Age of Extinction.” Meanwhile, James Cameron is gearing up to direct three “Avatar” sequels in a row, Peter Jackson will soon release his sixth Middle Earth adventure, and Zack Snyder could be calling the shots on “Man of Steel” sequels and spin-offs for the next few years.
With Hollywood studios obsessed with multi-franchise universe-building in the hopes of capturing the kind of cash brought in by “The Avengers,” “Avatar,” “Harry Potter” and “The Dark Knight,” more and more filmmakers are finding themselves “trapped” in blockbuster franchise mode with little to no time to focus on other types of films.
Are we missing out on the type of unique films which brought most of these filmmakers to our attention in the first place? Is it a good thing for a director to see a franchise (or franchises) through from film to film?
Check out our list of 12 directors stuck in franchise mode. Who did we forget?
Drew, this is the first I’ve read anywhere that Columbus is coming back for Gremlins. Do you have anymore info?
I would say Guillermo Del Toro has been stuck making excellent films that for some reason, the film-going public refuse to see and turn into franchises.
I don’t know if that’s a good or a bad thing. I mean, if you told me tomorrow I could get Hellboy 3 and Pacific Rim 2 and 3, and I would have to trade in the last Hobbit and Ant-Man, I would do that in a heartbeat.
But at the same time, this means GDT can at least try to make other films, original films, that tickle his fancy.
Also, how could you guys leave JJ Abrams off the list? He may be the new Chris Columbus. He restarted Mission Impossible after the terrible second film. He restarted Star Trek with fantastic (um, Star Trek) as well as disasterous (Star Trek Into Darkness). And now, he’s making the first truly original Star Wars film since 1977. After which he will jump ship and announce the next film franchise he will conquer (Harry Potter Goes to College perhaps?).
Also, I too hate the idea of Prometheus 2 and Blade Runner 2. I mean, if Scott is going to make a sequel to a film from 30 years ago, why can’t he give us Legend 2: Tom Cruise Gotta Eat?
I think it’s a little bit different for Cameron. He isn’t trapped. This is a guy who created Avatar because he WANTED his own Star Wars-type universe to build. He always said he planned to make Avatar a trilogy if the first film proved to be successful.
I want Battle Angel as much as the next guy, but I don’t think you can lump Cameron seeing his dream through with Snyder and Jackson.
You guys act like they’re being forced to make these franchise films. I’m also sure these guys are handsomely compensated for being “trapped”. James Cameron is clearly passionate about the Avatar franchise and could easily opt to not make these 3 sequels. Unless, stated in a contract that they have X amount of films left to make, I think anyone of these directors could go off and make an original indie film or whatever. These guys know what they’re getting into when they sign up for studio franchises.
U should be ashamed of yourself. The making of the first 300 was amazing. This new one is so rediculous I haven’t even watched the whole thing and I want to shut it off and watch the first 300. You portray them like a bunch of homosexuals in some scenes this is a disgrace. Let me guess as long as your getting paid I guess it doesn’t matter watch you put on TV u make bank anyways. But I’m sick of wasting my money on such crap. No body wants to see this new actor people want to see Gerald butler as fucking 300. And u even went back in time in the beginning which he should have been in it. This is such bullshit directing believe me when I say I will never gets my hopes up for a movie u direct ever again.
I think Peter Jackson is the ultimate example here. Lets not forget that he fought for years not to have to return to middle earth. He only gave in once he realised that he was the key to resolving the financial gridlock between all of the different rights-holders. “Stuck” is apt because he probably had a very different idea of what he would be doing for the last 5 years.
That said, I don’t think whats written in the gallery is really a fair characterisation of him at this point. I think his handling of The Hobbit has been problematic, but wildly misunderstood. Knowing how well everyone responded to the Extended Editions of the LOTR (most fans seem to consider them the official cut) , he seems to have figured that everyone wants more time in middle earth instead of a good pacing and tight storytelling.
There is nothing wrong with his execution of the material – I believe he has put his all into it, and so much of it is perfect and whimsical and exciting and spectacular in all the ways The Lord of The Rings was. It is not the work of a man who is only interested in “technical wizardry”. Every single issue people have with The Hobbit films would be resolved in only Jackson were willing to cut huge, completely unnecessary chunks of it out.