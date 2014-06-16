12 Funniest Reactions To The Season 4 Finale Of ‘Game Of Thrones’

Well guys, we did it! We survived another season of HBO's 'Game of Thrones.' We might be dehydrated from crying and have high blood pressure story controversies, but for the most part we're no worse for wear.

Last night's season finale put a ton of new pieces on the board and, as per usual, removed a few. When faced with the terrible reality of no new episodes for almost a year, the Internet reacted the way it does to any emotionally devastating cliffhangers…with humor. In the game of watching 'Game of Thrones' you either laugh or you cry.

Warning: Spoilers for last night's episode – 'The Children' – below. Obviously.

#1 – Rule number one of winning the 'Game of Thrones.' Never goad someone who is pointing a crossbow at you.

#2 – Ah yes, the classic parenting technique of punishing everyone, regardless of culpability. Dany really is the Mother of Dragons.

