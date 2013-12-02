12 Hilarious Things To Be Thankful For According To Jimmy Fallon

#Late Night
12.02.13

#1 – Being thankful that everyone’s college experience was equally traumatizing.

Source: Late Night Jimmy

#2 – Being thankful this deadly killer has been shamed by terrible footwear.

Source: Stupid F-cking Questions

#3 – Being thankful for the glory that is October, hereby renamed Spicetober in honor of

our dark Lord Pumpkin Spice.

Source: Late Night Jimmy

#4 – Being thankful for ladders that only wanted to step up and do the right thing by

our mom.

Source: Stupid F-cking Questions

#5 – Being thankful the animal kingdom remembers goth, even if scene kids don’t.

Source: Late Night Jimmy

#7 #6 – Being thankful for the invention of calculators because who knows what

40% off $42.99 is really?

Source: Late Night Jimmy

#7 – Being thankful for little understood grammar that makes you look smart when

used properly.

Source: Stupid F-cking Questions

#8 – Being thankful for the complexities of the English language.

Source: Late Night Jimmy

#9 – Being grateful pears understand when said complexity has reached its limits.

Source: Late Night Jimmy

#10 – Butts.

Source: Late Night Jimmy

 #11 – Being thankful your didn’t realize this until you were an adult (if you were lucky).

Source: Late Night Jimmy

#12 – And of course, being thankful our silent benevolent overlords do not strip of of our

archaic need for pants.

Source: Late Night Jimmy

Around The Web

TOPICS#Late Night
TAGSJimmy Fallon GIFSlate nightthank you notes

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP