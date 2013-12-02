12 Hilarious Things To Be Thankful For According To Jimmy Fallon

#1 – Being thankful that everyone’s college experience was equally traumatizing.
Source: Late Night Jimmy
#2 – Being thankful this deadly killer has been shamed by terrible footwear.
Source: Stupid F-cking Questions
#3 – Being thankful for the glory that is October, hereby renamed Spicetober in honor of
our dark Lord Pumpkin Spice.
Source: Late Night Jimmy
#4 – Being thankful for ladders that only wanted to step up and do the right thing by
our mom.
Source: Stupid F-cking Questions
#5 – Being thankful the animal kingdom remembers goth, even if scene kids don’t.
Source: Late Night Jimmy
#7 #6 – Being thankful for the invention of calculators because who knows what
40% off $42.99 is really?
Source: Late Night Jimmy
#7 – Being thankful for little understood grammar that makes you look smart when
used properly.
Source: Stupid F-cking Questions
#8 – Being thankful for the complexities of the English language.
Source: Late Night Jimmy
#9 – Being grateful pears understand when said complexity has reached its limits.
Source: Late Night Jimmy
#10 – Butts.
Source: Late Night Jimmy
#11 – Being thankful your didn’t realize this until you were an adult (if you were lucky).
Source: Late Night Jimmy
#12 – And of course, being thankful our silent benevolent overlords do not strip of of our
archaic need for pants.
Source: Late Night Jimmy
