12 most important seconds of Pitbull’s new ‘Fireball’ music video

Pitbull has released the David Rousseau-directed music video to his “Fireball” single featuring John Ryan, which dances us into the night at a club into which we'd never be invited. Listen for the nod to Aerosmith's “Walk This Way,” were this nod be a great seismic shift causing the Earth to lurch and bodies fold upon themselves.
Here are the most important seconds of this music video:
0:14: In a demonstartion of impressive restraint, it is at this second that Pitbull executes the second of only two Pitbull Giggles.
0:34: Guitar face LOL
0:47: I would literally pay money to hear Pitbull distinguish the term “conquering” from “cumming,” in person, aloud.
1:08: Dad dance
1:44: This is the part where I thought, this party actually looks fun. Then I can do the big reveal on my latest moves.
2:17: Butt scan, a scan of butt.
2:19: Your poker face sucks, dude.
2:34: This is what I do whenever I enter a room.
2:47: “The Mask” At 20: An Homage
2:59: “I'm going to steal your drink and pee in it,” she whispered.
3:37: Slight breach of etiquette in the ladies' room, but at least she wasn't peeing.
And then Bruce Wayne's parents were shot, in the rain, in a dark alleyway.
