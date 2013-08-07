12 of Justin Bieber’s most hideously ugly drop-crotch pants: A photographic consideration

If there’s one thing we have learned about Justin Bieber lately (other than the fact that he probably will be going to jail, at some point), it is the following: Justin Bieber really, really loves to wear horrendously ugly drop-crotch pants, in public.
Seriously, it is all he wears. Drop-crotch pants. Drop-crotch prints with zebra-print patterns. Drop-crotch pants made out of leather. Drop-crotch pants that are also pajamas. And so on. And yet while they appear to be wildly impractical, drop-crotch pants are actually quite appropriate for all sorts of occasions, as it turns out. Like, for instance…
Meeting with your fans:
Being caught in a flood, possibly:
Posing shirtless for little girls and their mothers:
Dodging photographers while flashing peace signs:
Cuddling wildcats who should be in the wild and not in somebody’s house:
Taking pictures with young fans who will wonder what they were thinking when they get older:
Looking surly on red carpets while wearing really douchey trucker caps:
Acting hard even though you have bodyguards:
Acting hard while stepping out of vehicles even though you have bodyguards:
Performing shitty songs:
Having vapid conversations on cell phones:
And last but not least, attending totally meaningless events:
You see, everybody? Drop-crotch pants may make Justin Bieber look like he just pooped his pants, but they are also one of the most adaptable fashion options out there. So keep wearing them, Justin. Seriously, keep wearing them, as much as you possibly can.
Follow RIOT on Twitter
Justin seriously needs fasion help
Selena Gomez is going for this? She must be really easy to get with if this idiot can dress like a retard and still land her. Oh wait he has money and she really wasn’t famous anymore until she started sleeping with him. that explains it ;)
So what if he dresses like that.
Really… that’s, oh what’s the word, HURTFUL!! I might not be Selena, but I sure as hell ain’t gonna let you say awful things about her.
lol, this article writer sure is salty
Whoever doesn’t think that’s fly needs serious help
You ever think that looks good needs some serious help.
Who ever did this article have a serious problem. And some of them look dope… I guess people jus into fashion like tht.
I can’t wait for the day when everyone realizes that vocaloids are superior.
the one of him calling is actually really cool dance pants called chachi mommas mad by none other than the wonderful chachi gonzales. dont hate on those amazing pants
Get with the times already…it’s korean fashion…unless you missed the drop crotch pants in gentleman …by psy. It’s cutting edge fashion and he is a star strutting it with style. So get with the times already
Haha soo good looking pants me gusta.
He thinks he is black now, lol! He’s a wigga! Noone makes me want to throw up as much as this idiot! The stupid saggy-butt pants, the walking like an ape, the crotch-grabbing, the huge ego, the dumb looks, the drugs, the hostility, the weird behavior, etc. If he only knew how stupid he looks and acts!! I hope he loses all his fans and money, because he doesnt deserve either! I think he has alreay lost a lot of fans, and lawyers will be taking him to the cleaners. Good! Freakin’ azzhole!
a wigga? a huge ego? LOSES ALL HIS FANS ANd money? it’s been what, almost 2 years later ???? and he still has an enormous amount of fans AND Money
Write a comment…He thinks he is black now, lol! He’s a wigga! Noone makes me want to throw up as much as this idiot! The stupid saggy-butt pants, the walking like an ape, the crotch-grabbing, the huge ego, the dumb looks, the drugs, the hostility, the weird behavior, etc. If he only knew how stupid he looks and acts!! I hope he loses all his fans and money, because he doesnt deserve either! I think he has alreay lost a lot of fans, and lawyers will be taking him to the cleaners. Good! Freakin’ azzhole!
You mad or nah ? Lmao these pants are in style now. It’s the 21st century, dressing in color and print is in now. I was actually about to buy a pair of “drop crotch pants” but I stumbled upon this article. If you don’t like him so much why waste your time searching his pictures and writing about him ? He’s a 19 year old billionaire who donates to charity everyday. Yes he’s also made mistakes, but who doesn’t? Leave him alone.
He’s a retard that has to hold his dumb ass pants up above his knee like a bitch in a tube skirt so that he literally can walk. Seriously, he’s screwed if there’s a fire.
one retardet kid with way too much money wearing that shitty pants…..and…whooop…it´s 21 century “IN STYLE” thats how easy the industrie sets trends….and all you stupid wannabees believe it and run after those….OMG
it´s so easy for them to manipulate all you monkeys…if i would be in the middle or on top of the Pyramid IYKWIM, i´d do the same, really…cause 99% of you folks on this planet are soooo dumb
Great pants for wearing diapers!! Other than that they look stupid on anyone.
He should pull them down a bit more ;) (jokes)
love his style , it’s just perfect , he is a perfection , luv that swaggy ?
He should pull them down a bit more ;) (jokes)
love his style , it’s just perfect , he is a perfection , luv that swaggy ?
he should pull them down a bit more ;) (jokes)
his style is just perfect ,
luv that swaggy ?
He really just needs to wear them at his waist and they’d look proper…I mean, for fucks sake, they’re already drop crotch…
Hating on him because he was on the phone,saying that attending the Victoria Secret show is pointless when he actually performed,saying he’s trying to act hard when all he’s doing is stepping out of a car is so stupid wow,how can someone say that,you must be jealous as fuckkk! Get a grip and sort your life out in stead of hating on someone you dont even know hahaa byE!
It’d be better if he walked around in his underwear or his pajamas than those hideous looking pants.
Those are all freaking ugly
you are stupid . you must really hate justin to say all that dumb ass shit about how he dresses . i kinda dress like that and tbh i get a lot of good comments about my outfits soo …
I think “drop crotch” pants are for people that have a crotch to begin with, Just Sayin’. Did he hit puberty yet ? Still sounds girl-ier than his ex.
He wears them to hide his tiny penis
It looks like he took a dump in his pants and it’s just hanging there.
who cares about this!
he is an amazing artist!
I really love harem pants just as long as they dont drop the crotch down super low like almost to the knees. I don’t blame him for wearing them their very comfortable.
you’re kidding.those are dope
Basically a Hater Page lol ” Fuck dat shit”
2 or 3 of those aint even drop crotch pants, hes just lowriding.