13 highlights from Will Ferrell’s Reddit AMA: J-Law, Spider-Man and even more cowbell

1. @chumanfoo asks: Is there any movie role, outside of comedy, that you wish you could have landed?

@_WillFerrell answers: Yes. It was down to me or Tobey Maguire for Spider-Man and they harshly told me I was too fat for the suit. That having been said, every time I watch Spider-Man I still think I was the better actor for the role.

2. @joec_95123 asks: Were the testicles you rubbed on the drum kit in step-brothers based on your real ones?

@_WillFerrell answers: Those were not based on my testicles. However, Oscar winning actor Daniel Day-Lewis allowed his balls to be examined for the prosthetic balls to be made.

Side note: Those are, no joke, $10,000 worth of prosthetic balls that you see in that movie.

3. @TomRalphio asks: Given the fact that Jennifer Lawrence’s voice sounds a lot like yours when slowed down, can you take over the Hunger Games franchise? That, and maybe all her future roles?

@_WillFerrell answers: I approached the producers of The Hunger Games franchise and asked them exactly about this. They said, “That’s a ridiculous proposal for you to think you could take over her role Katniss Everdeen. However, we are thinking about using you to re-voice her for future Hunger Games movies and you will definitely get to star in our Hunger Games McDonald’s campaign.”

4. @RD1207 asks: I love SNL, and was just wondering, what was your favorite skit that you were a part of? Also who was your favorite cast member to work with?

@_WillFerrell answers: I will say that off the top of my head, the two favorite sketches that I was a part of had to have been the Harry Caray space show with Jeff Goldblum and, of course the cowbell sketch with Christopher Walken.

My favorite cast member to work with was Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

5. @Here_Comes_The_King asks: ayy Will, imma need some more cowbell on tha next album, u game?

@_WillFerrell answers: Of course! I’m absolutely game, Snoop. I’ve also got some beats that I want to run by you. I’m warning you now, they’re not good.

edit: In fact, I just talked myself out of it. I’m not going to show them to you.



6. @musicus77 asks: What was the craziest hollywood party you’ve ever been to?

@_WillFerrell answers: Craziest Hollywood party was probably at the house of Dave Coulier right at the height of the Full House madness. This would’ve been ’92. I was 2 years out of college.

7. @Ericzander asks: Do you and John C. Reilly do activities together in real life?

@_WillFerrell answers: Yes. Often times we build model sailing ships and go to the park and sail them. We also like to hunt cats with bb guns, which I know is not a craft.



8. @gertron asks: Did Pearl ever follow through on her threats to evict you?

@_WillFerrell answers: Yes, she absolutely did. I lived in an abandoned bus for 6 months behind a casino in the City of Commerce. She’s a hateful person.

9. @b33fm8 asks: Who has the best butt in the industry?

@_WillFerrell answers: Well, according to Top Industry Butts Magazine we all know Bill Gates has held the top spot for 3 years running.

10. @April81972 asks: So how cool/weird is it that you’re now a Lego minifigure?

@_WillFerrell answers: It is fantastic to have my own Lego of President Business/Lord Business. Now my children actually will talk to me. Prior to this moment, they really wanted nothing to do with me. And that’s not a joke.



11. @deadspell18 asks: Does Mark Wahlberg smell nice?

@_WillFerrell answers: Yes, it goes without saying. His scent is a pleasing combination of vanilla and leather.

12. @tombobbin asks: How often do people come up to you with Ron Burgundy quotes, or any other movie quotes?



@_WillFerrell answers: Zero times. It has never happened. Sadly I’m still waiting for it to happen.

13. @_WillFerrell states: It has been acknowledged many times that myself and Chad Smith, drummer for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, share a resemblance to each other. A lot of people think that it’s me playing for the Red Hot Chili Peppers. But that would be an insult to Chad Smith. The truth of the matter is there is no Will Ferrell. Only Chad Smith.

