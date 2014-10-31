13 Perfect Reactions to Halloween by Wednesday Addams

#Halloween
10.31.14 4 years ago

I'm sick of every list of classic movie heroes featuring folks like Atticus Finch, Indiana Jones, James Bond, and Forrest Gump. The real cinematic hero of all time is Wednesday Addams, the black-braided superhero of “The Addams Family” and “Addams Family Values” who owned everyone with deadpan one-liners and legendary apathy.

It's Halloween, which means it's time to summon Wednesday's wisdom as we get through this wretched holiday. Here are 13 perfect Wednesday reactions to 13 unavoidable Halloween predicaments. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Halloween
TAGSCHRISTINA RICCIHalloweenWednesday Addams

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP