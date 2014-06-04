14 great science-fiction indie films from ‘Under the Skin’ to ‘The Terminator’

It's an interesting summer for science-fiction, and we're going to see a lot of younger filmmakers wearing their inspirations on their sleeves this year, even as we see guys who are jumping to the next level, taking on massive scale projects for the first time. One of the guys who is working somewhere between the two extremes is Will Eubank, director of “The Signal.”
Eubank's previous film was “LOVE,” a hand-made science-fiction that he shot on his own property. It's a beautiful, odd, unique movie that would never have happened at a studio. Likewise, “The Signal” is a film that unfolds in its own particular way. It's not like any other science-fiction movie you're going to see this year, and that's to its credit.
While science-fiction is normally the domain of the giant budget, especially since “Star Wars” landed on the mainstream in 1977, some of the most provocative and interesting science-fiction films of all time are independent films that had to happen outside the system. We picked ten that we particularly admire because of the way they work first as great stories, but also because of what they say about using the genre the right way.
Science fiction can tackle any idea, any concern, any type of character study. It is an incredibly rich genre, but it's often used to just tell simple good-bad power fantasies. We wanted to spotlight some films that have dared to do something truly different and that made permanent impact on the genre.
The thing is, we started with a list of at least 40 titles that could have easily been part of this list. It's actually pretty encouraging to look at that many films that have dared to redefine what science-fiction is. I believe we will always have people who dare to dream big on a very small budget, and that we are better for it.
Check out 14 must-see independent Sci-Fi films in the embedded gallery below. Did we miss a favorite? Let us know in the comments section.
Thanks so much for putting “Upstream Color” on the list. I love “Primer”, which is a fun puzzle box of a movie, but “Upstream Color” really ups the emotional stakes and packs a dramatic punch that Carruth’s first film just isn’t concerned with even attempting.
‘Eternal Sunshine’ and ‘Melancholia’ are two of my favorite films (in fact, the former IS my favorite film of all time). ‘Eternal Sunshine’ got to me so much on an emotional level that it forever changed me. Jim Carrey, Kate Winslet, and Kirsten Dunst all deserved nominations, and though Winslet did get the nom, she should’ve won. I think it’s her finest work. The screenplay is beyond brilliant and the direction and editing are tops. To this day, the phrase “Meet me in Montauk” elicits tears from me. Beautiful film.
ESotSM is my fav film ever. I know how you feel; I felt like I was reading my own post, tee hee.
It may straddle the line between sci-fi and horror, but Mike Flanagan’s ABSENTIA is a brilliantly creepy, no-budget chiller.
Absentia would have been way better as a short film, 20, 30 minutes long, instead of a fearure.
One I’ve always loved is The Man From Earth.
I loved the first half of The Man Who Fell To Earth, it was brave 70’s film making. Rip Torn was really good & David Bowie played being out of this world very well. However, things got really confusing around the space launch scene and I am still not sure what exactly happened.
I’ve never actually seen The Man Who Fell to Earth, it’s a different movie I’m talking about. But I’m very curious to see it
Love love love melancholia.Did snowpiercer not qualify as indie?
I can’t speak for my colleagues, but I haven’t seen it yet.
I agree with many of these, but I just couldn’t get into Primer. It just did nothing for me. And maybe I’m a dummy, but it appears to fail the paradox test.
On a side note, what’s this Terminator movie mentioned? Never heard of it
First How to Train Your Dragon 2 is considered the greatest DreamWorks animated movie of all time and now Under the Skin is considered one of the greatest Sci-Fi indie movies of all time?
What’s next, a slideshow of the greatest sequels to films based off of television shows with 22 Jump Street getting number one and someone in the comments section complaining that you guys didn’t put Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas high enough on the list?
I personally consider EXistenZ a must see. It’s a great WTF ride, and if you ask me, that’s sci-fi at its best. ;)
Upstream Color is unique as filmmaking style but I can’t really wrap my head around the soul pig worm thingie. I like Primer more because time travel and as insane as it gets, you can still follow it.
Timecrimes – a tense, suspenseful, thrilling little indie sci-fi with an ingenious script and great low-budget filmmaking. Dark sense of humor to boot.
I was disappointed that there was no mention of “Children of Men”. It was a great film.
Way cool! Thanks Hitfix for posting this interesting article. I am really into sci-fi films, the reason why I like sci-fi because this type of stories are widely recognized for bringing up touching topics based on depictions of phenomena that are usually speculated or are presented as theories from mainstream Science. Which it came up with the list of Top Ten Highest Grossing Sci-Fi Films of all time that capture the attention of audiences across the globe.