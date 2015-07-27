Behold! Every change ever made to the original Star Wars trilogy

Have you ever wondered exactly how many changes Lucasfilm made to the original “Star Wars” trilogy during the special editions? Marcelo Zuniga has. From the big changes like Han shooting first and Jabba”s palace turning into a music video to tiny changes you probably didn”t even register, Zuniga has created a compilation of EVERY change to the original trilogy from 1977 to 2011.

Some scenes have changed multiple times over the years. Sequences that were cut altogether are added back in or stitched together to create a hybrid. Extra shots are added. Exposition is changed. Backgrounds are extended, CGI added, characters revived from the cutting room floor or regulated to the waste bin of yesteryear. It”s all here.

If you”ve got an hour – or 15 minutes here and there – take a journey through the years below!

“Star Wars: A New Hope” Part One – Opening credits to Jabba threatens Han.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“Star Wars: A New Hope” Part Two – Leaving Mos Eisley to the end credits.

“Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” – The entire film.

“Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi” – The entire film.

[Via Slashfilm]