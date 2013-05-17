15 ‘American Idol’ judges we’d like to see

As “American Idol’s” ratings have dipped to record lows this season, it’s clear that the singing competition needs to shake it up and the best place to start is with the judges. Randy Jackson has already said he won’t be back, but it’s expected that most or all of the rest of the panel could be leaving with him. Here’s a look at a few judges we’d like see at the table. We cast a wide net, expanding beyond singers. Hey, if Heidi Klum can judge “America’s Got Talent,” why can’t a non-singer judge “American Idol?”
Check out all 15 suggestions in the gallery below.
Is it possible for anyone to post a list these days without having click thru 18 choices every time? It was cute the first dozen times, now its just tedious.
I’m shocked Simon is not higher on the poll. If Idol brings him back, ratings WILL skyrocket.
How about zombie Michael Jackson. “That was a lovely performance Carr…BRRAAINNNSS!”
If we are only allowed to vote for 3, why does the Vote Again choice show up after the 3 are submitted? This makes unlimited voting, and opens the poll up for spamming and skewed results.
All of these polls are skewed when you have unlimited voting.
It’s even worse when machines are in use overnight. I wish they had cut the voting off at 3 per person. Kelly is not even under consideration now. She already judged DUETS, which tanked last summer.
Other: Elvis Costello