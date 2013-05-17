15 ‘American Idol’ judges we’d like to see

Judd Apatow, Kelly Clarkson
, and 05.18.13 5 years ago 7 Comments

As “American Idol’s”  ratings have dipped to record lows this season, it’s clear that the singing competition needs to shake it up and the best place to start is with the judges. Randy Jackson has already said he won’t be back, but it’s expected that most or all of the rest of the panel could be leaving with him. Here’s a look at a few judges we’d like see at the table. We cast a wide net, expanding beyond singers. Hey, if Heidi Klum can judge “America’s Got Talent,” why can’t a non-singer judge “American Idol?”

Check out all 15 suggestions in the gallery below.

Judd Apatow, Kelly Clarkson
ALANIS MORISETTE, AMERICAN IDOL, American Idol Judges, BRAD PAISLEY, Clay aiken, cyndi lauper, JUDD APATOW, kelly clarkson, louis ck, Pink singer, RUSSELL SIMMONS, SIMON COWELL, STEVIE WONDER, timbaland, tyler the creator

