Believe it or not, selecting the 15 biggest box office bombs of 2013 is not an exact science. Studios withhold precise budgetary figures and marketing costs, and even a film that crashes and burns in its initial U.S. release can play like gangbusters overseas or in the ancillary market. A movie’s full cost is much more than just its production budget, as most big summer blockbusters (or would-be blockbusters) spend anywhere between $50 million and $100 million on marketing. Plus, keep in mind that studios only keep roughly half of a film’s box office take. Other avenues (DVD, streaming, OnDemand, traditional TV sales) help make up the difference, but they aren’t what they were a year ago, let alone ten years ago. With all that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of fifteen films from 2013 which can only be classified as box office bombs.
Check out the list here:
what does it main movie for the office Bombs of the 2013 ?
[turboextracutsite.net]
Olympus Has Fallen had(for the most part) a better cast & had a better story. Yet Whitehouse Down didn’t portray Americans as being weak in the time of crisis as it did in Olympus Has Fallen.
What about “TEMPTATION,” “PEEPLES,” OR “MADEA’S CHRISTMAS?”
I’m surprised Ender’s Game didn’t make this cut with $87.9 worldwide with a $110 million production budget. A failure certainly, but maybe not top 15.
Well, it probably will, if someone makes a similar list in a couple of months. It still has a few major markets to premiere in, so if it was already included it might have caused some criticism.
Without a doubt Ender’s Game is a HUGE bust. Mystifying why it isn’t on this list. Lost an ungodly amount of money, because it had a big marketing campaing, and absolutely killed the “franchise”. Make no mistake, there is no way there will be a 2nd film. And frankly, it stunk. The audience chose wisely, wish I had done the same.
I actually LOVED the Lone Ranger! Gutted we wont see sequels. Preferred it to many other big films this year that fared better. I think Lone Ranger was given a raw deal, and I’m not the only one that thinks so.
Only thing I’d have cut out was Tonto in that glass museum exhibit thing, took me out the movie a few times, but other than that, it had humor, action, stunning visuals, practical fx and sets. Give it a go if you have yet to see it. Preffered it to the Pirates of Caribean films even.
AGREE!! I just watched it today and am SO disappointed that the critics were so obnoxiously horrid about it that it kept people away in droves. I LOVED it!! I wish I’d have been able to see it in a theater. Everyone I know who saw it also loved it. I would have loved a few sequels to it as well. :)
Write a comment…Also, Jim Carrey is not “box office poison” They just need to make better films for him to star in. He was the ONLY good thing about Burt Wonderstone, but he wasn’t in it enough to save it. Kick Ass 2, well again, he had like maybe 4 scenes in the whole film and was underused. Shame as his character was another great creation. The rest of the film sucked.
Hopefully Dumb & Dumber 2 will be great.
Paranoia’s trailer gave too much up in terms of plot…I had no reason to see the movie after it.
Johnny Depp’s version of Tonto looks more like badly applyed clown make-up and stuffed chicken on his head more for scaring the heck out of kids