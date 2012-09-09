15 Breakout Stars of Fall TV 2012

#The Mindy Project
, and 09.10.12 6 years ago 3 Comments
This fall, viewers will welcome a slew of small-screen favorites back into the primetime fold.
Matthew Perry, Connie Britton, Michael Chiklis, Giancarlo Esposito, Reba, Andre Braugher, Scott Speedman, Lucy Liu, Vanessa Williams and Terry O’Quinn are just a few of the familiar faces with new shows premiering over the next couple months.
But viewers also love stars who are shiny and new. As well as being a confirmation of status, the fall will be a coronation for fresh talent. Some of the future stars in this gallery will definitely be familiar to you. They’ve stolen scenes in supporting roles or excelled in other media. Some are blessed with celebrity bloodlines, or merely superior genetics.
And some, of course, won’t actually become stars. Their shows will vanish quickly and they’ll make way for the breakout stars of midseason.

But for now, here are 15 stars to watch in the weeks (and years) to come… 

