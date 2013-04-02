15 films we might consider seeing in 3D

Steven Spielberg’s “Jurassic Park” is getting the 3D treatment this weekend on the occasion of the film’s 20th anniversary. We’ll circle back later this week with some thoughts on the film and the conversion, but with it in mind, the HitFix team started pondering what other films we might consider seeing converted to 3D.

This is still sacrilege for many, of course. Even though some conversions like James Cameron’s “Titanic” and Spielberg’s dinosaur adventure have been top-notch, the status quo is still to get it done quickly and cheaply and reap the benefits of the inflated ticket prices as a result. So there’s very little real art involved in the process, but with the right touch, there are some films that could truly dazzle.

Naturally the best examples of the format will continue to be native technology that actually opts to shoot the film in 3D with the cumbersome camera set-up rather than convert the image to 3D in post-production. Films like “Avatar,” “Hugo,” “Life of Pi” and “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” still rank near the top of such examples. But we would at least consider taking a look at the films in the gallery below if they were converted.

So take a look, give us your thoughts on our selections and feel free to offer up your own in the comments section below.