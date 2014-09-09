Twitter hilariously reacts to the Apple Watch announcement, is not impressed

Unless you live under a rock – or don't live on social media – you know that Apple hosted their annual reveal today. The Twittersphere was alive with activity; both fans and detractors rapid-firing text into the void at a rate so fast, everyone's feed looked like a “Matrix” simulation. Apple showcased the new iPhone 6, with its myriad of levels and features. But the real story was just one more thing…

…the Apple Watch. Not the iWatch (because that's what our digital overlords are doing and they don't want us to remember that every time we compulsively check the time). Reception was mixed but we collected some of the funniest reactions below!

#1 – We don't need fancy gizmos to soothe our existential crises.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#2 – Something about this event seemed familiar to fans of 90s Toonami.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#3 – Why spend money when you can DIY this for pennies on the dollar?

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#4 – The possibility of the Apple Singularity™ draws ever closer.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#5 – Welcome to the future! The creepy, creepy future.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#6 – Excuse me, why is this not a feature?

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#7 – More proof Apple is really aiming at the dad demographic.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#8 – Or at least a very specific dad demographic.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#9 – However, it won't help if you've misplaced said dad.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#10 – Filed under “Things that make you go, 'Huh.'”

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#11 – The hard truth about Apple Watch feature usage. 

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#12 – And a hard truth about mobile devices in general.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#13 – AND a hard truth about the state of America's phalanges. 

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#14 – Basically.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#15 – Is this the slogan? This should totally be the slogan.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

